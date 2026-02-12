Mikal Bridges News: Terrific line in win

Bridges closed Wednesday's 138-89 win over the 76ers with 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

This was a heck of a line for Bridges on the back end of this back-to-back set. Through 55 appearances, Bridges leads the Knicks in nine-category fantasy value with 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.