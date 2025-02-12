Mike Conley Injury: Downgraded to out

Conley (finger) is out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

A right finger sprain will keep Conley from playing in a third consecutive game Wednesday, with the veteran guard's next chance to suit up for the Timberwolves arriving Thursday against the Thunder. Nickeil Alexander-Walker should continue starting at point guard against Milwaukee, and he's averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes across six outings in Minnesota's first unit in 2024-25.