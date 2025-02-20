Mike Conley Injury: Questionable against Rockets
Conley (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
A right index finger sprain has cost Conley four consecutive games, and the veteran guard continues to nurse the injury. If Conley remains sidelined against Houston, Nickeil Alexander-Walker should continue to function as Minnesota's starting point guard while Rob Dillingham takes on more playing time from the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now