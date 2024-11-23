Mike Conley Injury: Won't play Sunday

Conley (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Conley is dealing with a sprained toe on his left foot, and while the injury shouldn't turn into a long-term absence, it'll be enough to sideline him for a second straight game. His absence will probably translate to Nickeil Alexander-Walker remaining as the starting point guard, while Donte DiVincenzo will likely see an uptick in playing time off the bench as well. Conley's next chance to play will come against the Rockets on Tuesday.