Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley Injury: Won't suit up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Conley (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Conley is dealing with a sprained toe on his left foot, though the injury shouldn't turn into a long-term absence. With the veteran point guard out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will get the starting nod with Donte DiVincenzo likely seeing an uptick in playing time off the bench. Conley's next chance to play will come Sunday against Boston.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
