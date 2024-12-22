Mike Conley News: Another single-digit scoring effort

Conley provided three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to Golden State.

Saturday marked four straight games with single-digit points for Conley, who had attained double scoring figures in five of his previous six outings before falling into this current dry spell. Overall, Conley is averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.1 three-pointers per game while shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range over his last 10 contests. There's no indication the Timberwolves are ready for any sort of shake-up at point guard in their starting lineup, despite Conley shooting a career-low 33.7 percent from the floor on the campaign as a whole, so the veteran floor general should remain a solid source of dimes, triples and swipes for fantasy purposes as long as he's riding with Minnesota's starting five.