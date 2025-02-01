Fantasy Basketball
Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Available against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Conley (thumb) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

After missing Thursday's blowout win against the Jazz, Conley will get back on the floor for the Timberwolves for Saturday's game against the Wizards. The veteran guard is averaging a career-low 8.0 points per game to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest this season for Minnesota.

