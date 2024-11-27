Mike Conley News: Available to play Wednesday
Conley (toe) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
After missing the past three games with a left big toe sprain, Conley is ready to return to action Wednesday in the second leg of a back-to-back set for Minnesota. Donte DiVincenzo will likely head back to the second unit to make room for Conley, while Rob Dillingham is expected to see a reduction in minutes.
