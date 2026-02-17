Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Back with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 6:57am

Conley agreed to a rest-of-season contract with Minnesota on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The agreement between the two sides happened shortly after he was waived by the Hornets earlier this month, but Conley will officially be added back to the Minnesota roster before the club's next game Friday versus the Mavericks. Presumably, he'll reprise his role as a backup point guard. Minutes may be even tougher to come by for Conley this time around, however, as the Timberwolves acquired Ayo Dosunmu at the trade deadline and have handed him a sizable role on the second unit.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
