Mike Conley News: Back with Minnesota
Conley agreed to a rest-of-season contract with Minnesota on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
The agreement between the two sides happened shortly after he was waived by the Hornets earlier this month, but Conley will officially be added back to the Minnesota roster before the club's next game Friday versus the Mavericks. Presumably, he'll reprise his role as a backup point guard. Minutes may be even tougher to come by for Conley this time around, however, as the Timberwolves acquired Ayo Dosunmu at the trade deadline and have handed him a sizable role on the second unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2921 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1733 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2160 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 1764 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More