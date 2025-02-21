Fantasy Basketball
Mike Conley News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Conley (finger) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

After missing the last four games for the Timberwolves with a finger injury, Conley will get back on the floor Friday in Houston. The veteran guard is having a bit of a down season in Minnesota, averaging a career-low 8.2 points per game while playing a career-low 25.1 minutes per contest.

