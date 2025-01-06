Fantasy Basketball
Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Coming off bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Conley is not in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Clippers on Monday.

Conley is averaging a career-low 8.0 points per game this season and is coming off a zero-point outing in a 119-105 loss to the Pistons on Saturday. Minnesota will shake things up Monday by having Donte DiVincenzo enter the starting lineup, and it's not clear if Conley's move to the bench is long term.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
