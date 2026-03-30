Mike Conley News: Drawing last-minute start
Conley will start Monday's game against the Mavericks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Conley wasn't listed in the team's official starting lineup, but Krawcyznski notes that the veteran point guard was a last-minute addition to the first unit after Anthony Edwards was late coming down the tunnel. Edwards replaced Conley with 10:59 remaining in the first quarter after missing tipoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2960 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1772 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2199 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 17103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1149 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More