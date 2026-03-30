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Mike Conley News: Drawing last-minute start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 6:31pm

Conley will start Monday's game against the Mavericks, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Conley wasn't listed in the team's official starting lineup, but Krawcyznski notes that the veteran point guard was a last-minute addition to the first unit after Anthony Edwards was late coming down the tunnel. Edwards replaced Conley with 10:59 remaining in the first quarter after missing tipoff.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
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