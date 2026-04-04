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Mike Conley News: Drops out of rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Conley (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Timberwolves' 115-103 loss to the 76ers.

Conley had started in each of the last four games while Anthony Edwards missed three of those contests and came off the bench for the other, but the former ended up falling out of the rotation Friday while the latter took back his normal spot on the top unit. Head coach Chris Finch leaned exclusively on Bones Hyland (30 minutes) and Terrence Shannon (nine minutes) as the team's reserve guards in the loss to Philadelphia.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
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