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Mike Conley News: Fares well in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Conley amassed 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 104-102 victory over the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

With Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) out and Anthony Edwards playing through a knee injury, Conley is likely to maintain a key role for the duration of the postseason. Over his last two outings, he's posted averages of 9.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
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