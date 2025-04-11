Mike Conley News: Hands out nine assists
Conley contributed eight points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 141-125 win over Memphis.
Conley finished just two points and one assist away from recording a double-double, and he finished just two dimes away from tying his season-high mark in that category. The veteran floor general has some value as a streaming option due to his ability as a passer and three-point shooter, but his upside in most formats remains relatively low, especially considering the high usage rates of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now