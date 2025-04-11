Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Hands out nine assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 10:53am

Conley contributed eight points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 141-125 win over Memphis.

Conley finished just two points and one assist away from recording a double-double, and he finished just two dimes away from tying his season-high mark in that category. The veteran floor general has some value as a streaming option due to his ability as a passer and three-point shooter, but his upside in most formats remains relatively low, especially considering the high usage rates of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now