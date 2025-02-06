Mike Conley News: Has nine assists in win

Conley racked up eight points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-108 win over the Bulls.

Conley dished out another nine assists, salvaging what was otherwise an underwhelming performance. Although he appears firmly entrenched in the starting lineup, it's fair to say that Conley has found the going a little tougher this season. Now aged 37, his best basketball is behind him, making him more of a role player than a vital piece of the puzzle.