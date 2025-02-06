Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Has nine assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Conley racked up eight points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 127-108 win over the Bulls.

Conley dished out another nine assists, salvaging what was otherwise an underwhelming performance. Although he appears firmly entrenched in the starting lineup, it's fair to say that Conley has found the going a little tougher this season. Now aged 37, his best basketball is behind him, making him more of a role player than a vital piece of the puzzle.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now