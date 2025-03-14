Fantasy Basketball
Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Modest production Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Conley chipped in nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 24 minutes during Friday's 118-111 win over Orlando.

Conley served up another lukewarm performance, scoring fewer than 15 points for the 10th time in the past 11 games. Despite continuing to start, it's fair to say both his role and production have diminished this season. Through 58 games, he is averaging a modest 8.3 points, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per contest.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
