Mike Conley News: Muted performance in win

Conley supplied six points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one rebound and six assists in 24 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 win over the Nets.

Conley's fantasy output has been quite limited recently. Over his last six games, he's averaging 25.4 minutes per night and is sitting outside the top-150 in nine-category formats with 8.7 points, 5.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.4 minutes.