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Mike Conley News: Not available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Conley won't play Sunday against the Pelicans due to rest.

Conley played 24 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Rockets, but he won't suit up Sunday. He'll be one of nine Minnesota players who won't suit up in the regular-season finale. Conley is expected to be available once the playoffs start April 18, though.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
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