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Mike Conley News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Conley (rest) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 in Denver.

Conley sat out the final game of the regular season for rest purposes, but he'll be available when the playoffs begin. Conley averaged 4.5 points and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes per game this season.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
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