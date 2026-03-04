Mike Conley News: Not part of rotation
Conley (coach's decision) went unused Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 117-110 win over the Grizzlies.
Before being traded away twice at the deadline and then finding his way back to Minnesota on a one-year deal following the All-Star break, Conley had been a regular part of the Timberwolves rotation. Playing time has been tougher to come by of late for Conley, who has logged just 18 total minutes while seeing the floor in two of the Timberwolves' six games to open their second-half schedule. The Timberwolves seem content to prioritize deadline pickup Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland ahead of Conley as their top guards off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2934 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1746 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2173 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 1777 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1123 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More