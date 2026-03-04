Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Not part of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:48pm

Conley (coach's decision) went unused Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 117-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Before being traded away twice at the deadline and then finding his way back to Minnesota on a one-year deal following the All-Star break, Conley had been a regular part of the Timberwolves rotation. Playing time has been tougher to come by of late for Conley, who has logged just 18 total minutes while seeing the floor in two of the Timberwolves' six games to open their second-half schedule. The Timberwolves seem content to prioritize deadline pickup Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland ahead of Conley as their top guards off the bench.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
34 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
46 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
73 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 17
Author Image
Joe Mayo
77 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
123 days ago