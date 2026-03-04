Mike Conley News: Not part of rotation

Conley (coach's decision) went unused Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 117-110 win over the Grizzlies.

Before being traded away twice at the deadline and then finding his way back to Minnesota on a one-year deal following the All-Star break, Conley had been a regular part of the Timberwolves rotation. Playing time has been tougher to come by of late for Conley, who has logged just 18 total minutes while seeing the floor in two of the Timberwolves' six games to open their second-half schedule. The Timberwolves seem content to prioritize deadline pickup Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland ahead of Conley as their top guards off the bench.