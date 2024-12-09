Fantasy Basketball
Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Notches 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Conley provided 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to Golden State.

Conley is averaging only 25.5 minutes per game this season, but he's still managed to keep his value afloat in fantasy formats. Through his first 19 regular-season appearances, he's on pace to post 10th-round value in nine-category formats with 9.1 points, 4.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
