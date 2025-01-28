Fantasy Basketball
Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Offensive struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Conley ended Monday's 100-92 win over the Hawks with four points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 31 minutes.

Conley continues to struggle offensively, scoring single digits for the ninth time in the past 11 games. Despite moving back into the starting lineup following a toe injury to Donte DiVincenzo, Conley has been but a shell of himself when it comes to scoring the basketball. To this point, he is averaging just 8.0 points per game, adding 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
