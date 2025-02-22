Mike Conley News: Perfect showing from line in loss

Conley (finger) tallied five points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 121-115 loss to the Rockets.

Conley was cleared to play in Minnesota's first game coming out of the All-Star break after he had missed the previous four contests due to a right index finger sprain. The veteran point guard came through with a perfect showing from the free-throw line and committed just one turnover against five assists, but his stat line was otherwise underwhelming. Conley remains secure in a starting role, but he frequently plays under 30 minutes and is maintaining a 14.9 percent usage rate on the season, rendering him little more than a low-end option in 12-team leagues.