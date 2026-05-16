Mike Conley News: Plans on playing next season
Conley recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists and three steals over 18 minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Conley's postseason run ended with a whimper, as the veteran point guard failed to score in double digits for the fifth consecutive game. He averaged career lows in points, assists and minutes during the regular season, but he told reporters during Saturday's press conference that he "might've proven to myself I can play a little longer." Conley is an unrestricted free agent, and it remains to be seen whether he opts to return to Minnesota or signs with another team.
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