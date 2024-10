Conley produced nine points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Conley matched Donte DiVincenzo with six assists while Julius Randle had a team-high of seven. Rookie point guard Rob Dillingham did not play in Tuesday's contest.