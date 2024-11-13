Fantasy Basketball
Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Conley won't play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to rest purposes.

Conley has failed to score in double figures in three straight games, playing less than 24 minutes in each of those contests. After a disappointing loss to Portland on Tuesday, the veteran point guard will rest during Wednesday's rematch, allowing Donte DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham to likely see increased roles. Conley should be back in action Friday in Sacramento.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
