Mike Conley News: Retreating to bench Monday
Conley won't start Monday's game against the Mavericks.
With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) returning from six- and two-game absences, respectively, Terrence Shannon and Conley will slide to the second unit. The veteran point guard isn't guaranteed to see the court Monday and has totaled 25 minutes over just three appearances off the bench since the All-Star break.
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