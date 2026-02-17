Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Signs with Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Conley signed a deal with Minnesota for the rest of the season on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The agreement between the two sides happened a long time ago, but Conley will put pen to paper Tuesday. Presumably, he'll reprise his role as a backup point guard on the depth chart. Minutes may be even tougher to come by this time around, however, as Ayo Dosunmu has been playing well and is a capable playmaker for the second unit.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
58 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 17
Author Image
Joe Mayo
62 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
108 days ago