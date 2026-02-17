Mike Conley News: Signs with Minnesota

Conley signed a deal with Minnesota for the rest of the season on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The agreement between the two sides happened a long time ago, but Conley will put pen to paper Tuesday. Presumably, he'll reprise his role as a backup point guard on the depth chart. Minutes may be even tougher to come by this time around, however, as Ayo Dosunmu has been playing well and is a capable playmaker for the second unit.