Mike Conley News: Slotted to bench
Conley will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 4 against the Spurs.
Conley has started the last five games, but he will come off the bench with Ayo Dosunmu entering the first five. Conley played just four minutes in Game 3 and 16 minutes in Game 2 despite starting both contests.
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