Mike Conley headshot

Mike Conley News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Conley is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Houston, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Timberwolves are without Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) on Wednesday, allowing Mike Conley to make his first start since Jan. 26. The veteran point guard has been out of the rotation for most of the past month, so he may not see typical starter's minutes.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mike Conley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
67 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 21
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
94 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 17
Author Image
Joe Mayo
98 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
144 days ago