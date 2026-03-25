Mike Conley News: Starting Wednesday

Conley is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Houston, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The Timberwolves are without Anthony Edwards (knee) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) on Wednesday, allowing Mike Conley to make his first start since Jan. 26. The veteran point guard has been out of the rotation for most of the past month, so he may not see typical starter's minutes.