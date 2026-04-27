Mike Conley News: Stepping into starting five

Conley is starting Monday's Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Nuggets.

Conley was forced into action in Game 4 after both Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (knee) went down, and he'll presumably handle point-guard duties going forward. Conley didn't see much action through the first three games of the series, but he turned in a decent all-around line off the bench in Game 4 with five points, one rebound, four assists and two steals in 21 minutes.