Mike Conley News: Struggles in season debut

Conley provided five points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 loss to the Lakers.

Conley didn't take a shot in the first half and was generally uninvolved on both sides of the ball. He ended up taking a seat for good early in the fourth quarter and was replaced by Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had a more productive game overall. Conley's job is safe for now, but continued struggles could send more court time Alexander-Walker's way.