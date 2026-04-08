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Mike Conley News: Will sit out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:36am

Conley (rest) is out Wednesday against the Magic.

Conley will take the night off for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With this news, Bones Hyland could step into a featured role in the backcourt with so many players getting the night off for Minnesota.

Mike Conley
Minnesota Timberwolves
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