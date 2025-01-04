Mike Miles Injury: Out with illness

Miles didn't play during Friday's 98-95 G League loss to the Texas Legends due to an illness.

Earlier in December, Miles was dealing with a concussion, and now the 22-year-old guard is battling an illness, putting his playing status in jeopardy for Windy City. In nine games played for the Bulls this season, Miles is averaging 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds, shooting 34.1 percent from the floor and 19 percent from beyond the arc.