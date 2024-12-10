Mike Miles News: Back in action

Miles (concussion) finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in six minutes during Monday's 116-109 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Miles cleared concussion protocols and made his first appearance since Nov. 30. He's come off the bench in all eight of his G League appearances this season, averaging 4.8 points in 13.2 minutes per game.