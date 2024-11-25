Mike Miles News: Leads bench in scoring in win

Miles contributed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 win over Grand Rapids.

Miles was the top producer off the bench for Iowa in Saturday's blowout victory, ending as the lone Wolves player on the second unit with a double-digit point total. Miles, who was one of three Iowa players with at two or more threes, has averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists over five contests so far this season.