Mike Miles News: Makes Windy City debut Saturday

Miles (illness) logged three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in five minutes during Saturday's 99-90 G League loss to Greensboro.

Making his team debut for Windy City after overcoming an illness, Miles saw the floor for the first time since a Dec. 10 loss to the Charge with the G League Timberwolves. The 22-year-old guard has come off the bench in all of his 10 appearances this year, averaging 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.1 minutes in 2024-25.