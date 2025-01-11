Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Miles headshot

Mike Miles News: Makes Windy City debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Miles (illness) logged three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in five minutes during Saturday's 99-90 G League loss to Greensboro.

Making his team debut for Windy City after overcoming an illness, Miles saw the floor for the first time since a Dec. 10 loss to the Charge with the G League Timberwolves. The 22-year-old guard has come off the bench in all of his 10 appearances this year, averaging 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 12.1 minutes in 2024-25.

Mike Miles
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now