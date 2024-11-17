Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Bridges is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee injury management.

Bridges made his return Saturday versus the Bucks following a three-game absence due to a knee injury and posted 19 points (7-15 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 27 minutes. If he's sidelined for the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set, Tidjane Salaun and Moussa Diabate would be candidates for increased roles.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
