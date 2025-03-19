Miles Bridges Injury: Likely to play against New York
Bridges (illness) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
After missing Tuesday's loss to the Hawks for rest purposes, Bridges will likely play Thursday against New York despite battling an illness. The veteran forward recently had a hot streak in the scoring department but is coming off one of his worst games of the season offensively, finishing with seven points in the loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now