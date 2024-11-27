Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges Injury: Makes next step in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Charlotte announced Wednesday that Bridges (knee) has been cleared to begin individual on-court activity.

Bridges is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Heat and remains without a target date to return, but he's trending in the right direction. Wednesday will be his fourth straight game on the shelf, and for now, the forward should be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against the Knicks.

