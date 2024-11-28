Miles Bridges Injury: Out Friday

Bridges (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks.

Bridges is slated to miss a fifth straight game, but he has been cleared to begin individual on-court activity and is ramping up for a return to game action. He can also be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hawks, barring a quick return to full-contact drills. Rookie Tidjane Salaun continues to start at power forward in Bridges' absence.