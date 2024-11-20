Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 20, 2024 at 2:17pm

Bridges is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to left knee soreness.

Bridges missed three straight games earlier in November due to a right knee injury, but it's his left knee bothering him now. Regardless, he's expected to suit up Thursday. Over his last three appearances, Bridges has averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.

