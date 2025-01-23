Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Bridges (back) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Brandon Miller (wrist) out for the season, the Hornets will need Bridges now more than ever. However, he might see the floor Friday due to back spasms. Josh Okogie could see a boost in minutes, with Bridges potentially forced to sit against Portland.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
