Miles Bridges Injury: Questionable for Friday
Bridges (back) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
With Brandon Miller (wrist) out for the season, the Hornets will need Bridges now more than ever. However, he might see the floor Friday due to back spasms. Josh Okogie could see a boost in minutes, with Bridges potentially forced to sit against Portland.
