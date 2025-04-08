Miles Bridges Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Bridges is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies with left hip soreness.

Bridges was a very late addition to the injury report, which doesn't bode well for his status. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Hornets could be contemplating a maintenance day for one of the games. If Bridges sits out, Tidjane Salaun could step into an expanded role for Charlotte.