Miles Bridges Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Bridges (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Bridges was a late addition to the injury report, which is usually a troubling sign for fantasy managers. He was excellent during Monday's 110-106 win over the Jazz, posting 26 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes. If he can't go, the Hornets could turn to Tidjane Salaun and Josh Okogie.