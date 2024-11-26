Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 2:33pm

Bridges (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Bridges is slated to miss a fourth straight game after aggravating a right knee injury. Charlotte's frontcourt remains depleted, so Tidjane Salaun, Josh Green, Cody Martin, Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson should continue playing heavy minutes. Bridges' next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Knicks, but that's the first half of a back-to-back set.

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now