Miles Bridges Injury: Remains out

Bridges (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Bridges is slated to miss a fourth straight game after aggravating a right knee injury. Charlotte's frontcourt remains depleted, so Tidjane Salaun, Josh Green, Cody Martin, Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson should continue playing heavy minutes. Bridges' next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Knicks, but that's the first half of a back-to-back set.