Miles Bridges Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Bridges (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Bridges will be sidelined for a seventh straight game due to a right knee injury. He's progressed to individual on-court activity, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Knicks. Tidjane Salaun is slated to start in his fifth straight game due to injuries to Bridges and Grant Williams (knee).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now