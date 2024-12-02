Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 2:10pm

Bridges (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Bridges will be sidelined for a seventh straight game due to a right knee injury. He's progressed to individual on-court activity, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Knicks. Tidjane Salaun is slated to start in his fifth straight game due to injuries to Bridges and Grant Williams (knee).

Miles Bridges
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now