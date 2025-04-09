Fantasy Basketball
Miles Bridges headshot

Miles Bridges Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Bridges (hip) is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Bridges played through a questionable tag Tuesday against the Grizzlies due to left hip soreness, finishing with 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes. He'll be held out for maintenance Wednesday, however, meaning Tidjane Salaun could step into a larger role for the Hornets.

