Miles Bridges Injury: Will be re-evaluated in one week

Bridges is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks and will miss at least one more additional game, so he's also out for the Monday matchup against the Magic.

Bridges stepped on a foot late in the loss to the Nets on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and the contact reaggravated his previous right knee injury. As a result, Bridges, who already missed the win over the Pistons, will also miss the team's next two games and will be re-evaluated one week from the injury. That means the earliest he'll be eligible to return will be the Nov. 27 game against the Heat, though everything will depend on how he progresses in the coming days. The Hornets will probably remain with Moussa Diabate in the starting lineup as Bridges' replacement, a move that will slide Grant Williams to power forward.